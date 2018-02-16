Speech to Text for Outcry for Change after School Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bp-3 and after talking with people in our area today - it's clear people want change. kimt's news 3 stefante randall is live now in mason city with what people would like to see done. xxx school shooting-lintro-3 katie - this tragedy hits close to home for me personally because i am from florida and have family in florida. when out speaking with people today - the big question is why does this continue to happen?xxxx changes after shooting-lpkg-2 changes after shooting-lpkg-3 tim pilmer is a father of three. when he heard about the shooting in parkland florida he says he was very disappointed. changes after shooting-lpkg-4 it's frustrating it feels like like nothing really does get done and people are concerned but not concerned enough to try to do something to stop it." changes after shooting-lpkg-5 his solution is controlling who has access to firearms.. "i don't know what that is exactly it seems like when you see the videos and hear the audio and see how quickly they are able to do it it feels like people shouldn't have access to it.' as a student her self - shootings like this worry lauren hugi. she wants lawmakers to step up to the plate to put an end to the violence. changes after shooting-lpkg-8 "i feel like there needs to be more action done on the congress side of things coming from my mom being a teacher my dad being a police officer my dad is use to guns but to me guns are a foreign language." changes after shooting-lpkg-7 hugi also believes those who would like to see the changes should be more proactive as well. "i feel like people need to be more active and like talk to our representatives if they really feel strongly about this issue and make change happen. as for tim - he hopes people get the help they need before something like this happens. it's horrble but if feel like more of personal threat than it probaly really is." school shooting-ltag-2 law enforcement say cruz legally purchased the ar-15 rifle used in the assault. reporting live in mason - stefante randall kimt news 3. / thank you