Speech to Text for Changes coming to McDonald's Happy Meals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

years...you may see some changes at mcdonald's. mcdonalds happy meal changes-vo-2 lowerthird2line:changes coming to happy meals mason city, ia the fast food chain announced today that they aim to reduce the calorie amount in happy meals to 600 calories or less in four years at all of their stores worldwide. one popular item that will be taken off of the happy meal menu is cheeseburgers. ..though parents can still request it. french fry sizes will also be smaller. one nutritionist says that even with these changes... it won't be enough to draw her back.xxx mcdonalds happy meal changes-sot-2 lowerthird2line:jessica qualey mason city, ia "i think it may steer more people back, but i don't think it's a big game changer because there's not a lot of good in fast food." there are a few other changes too. sugar will be reduced in the chocolate milk that comes with the happy meals... and bottled water will be offered. in a statement mcdonalds released today...the company says the changes are due to a need to "reinforce responsible marketing to children." /