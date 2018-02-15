Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-15-18)

our temperatures have been rather warm these last few days, but that's about to come to a temporary halt. tonight a system will bring some light snowfall back to our area. accumulations will be light and will only result in about a dusting to a few tenths of an inch at best. a cold front will knock our lows down to the single digits tonight and only rebound into the teens to near 20 for highs on friday. the sunshine will be back. clouds will then increase overnight friday and into saturday giving way to another round of light snow. accumulations of up to a half inch to an inch will be likely. this will begin saturday morning and end by early saturday afternoon. highs will be back in the 30's for saturday and sunday. next week a couple of stronger systems will bring more precipitation. we'll be looking at a rain/snow mix on monday and then transition into all snow monday night and into tuesday. accumulations will be likely with this system and the trend will be higher amounts in southern minnesota. stay with kimt as we track it. tonight: isolated light snow early/gradual clearing. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 10 to 15 mph. friday night: increasing clouds/rising temperatures. lows: lower double digits to lower teens. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph.