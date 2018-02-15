Speech to Text for Infused Butter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vegetables...eve n toast...infused butter can add a lot of flavor to your food. austin hy-vee's chef kristine is showing us the quick and easy way to make it.xxx food at four-pkg-1 food at four-pkg-2 so we're gonna start off right now because what i'm gonna do is i'm gonna demonstrate how to serve this on a really good steak. so what i've got here is i've got a top sirloin and i'm gonna show you guys a little bit about how cooking steaks in the house can be just as good as grilling outside. food at four-pkg-3 although like i said we miss that grill flavor right now, there's different ways of getting that flavor in there. so all i did was i just did a little bit of olive oil and just did salt and pepper on this cuz we've got so much flavor that's gonna come in from that butter we don't want to put to much on here but just enough and what we're gonna do is we're gonna sear it in a sautee pan and then i'm gonna talk to you about how finishing off in the oven is beneficial for people that like it more well done.so i've got this all seasoned it's all ready to go so my oil is nice and hot so i'm just gonna get that in there and get that going while we talk about the rest of the infusing of the butter. ok so infused butters in general are just great to add any flavor to anything, whether its putting it on top of a steak to add a little bit more flavor to it, or even on most birds, when you're working with like breasts and that kind of stuff, whether it's a turkey, a chicken breast or whatever, what you can do with these flavored butters is you can not only put underneath the skin but then rub a little on top and that gives it just that great golden brown skin nice and crunchy and of course putting all that flavor right into the meat. so we're gonna talk about the infused butter. now i just gave you guys a recipe just for this herb one but there's a million different ways of doing it. cinnamon sugar ones, garlic shallot ones, whatever you want. so the first thing i've got done is i've got one of these sticks of butter and it's already softened so it's ready to go. so what i'm going to be putting in this particular one is i've got minced garlic and i've got some parsley so i'm gonna throw that right in the container. i've also got some chives that we're gonna throw in there to just give it a little bit of an onion flavor and then i've got some fresh thyme. now all this i tried to mince up pretty well so that it's not too chunky. but literally that's all you do, you throw it in there and then we're just gonna do a thorough mix. now you can do it with obviously i've got gloves on so that's perfect so i don't get the oil all over the place. otherwise you can just use a fork too and just kind of move it around and get it beat in there. so you can get it nice and well mixed up so you're gonna end up with something looking a little bit like that. so the next step i'm gonna do to prepare this for the freezer or whatever you're going to be doing is get it wrapped up in plastic wrap. now keep in mind that you're gonna need at least about four hours or even if you can go as far as overnight to chill this, it's just gonna make the butter the best that it can be when using it on these other items. so once you've got it all well mixed i've got a piece of plastic wrap sitting out so what we're gonna do is we're gonna put that butter in there. another note that i didn't mention too as well earlier is always with infused butters, i always go unsalted sweet cream because you can always add your salt in and stuff later. so all we're gonna do here is we've kind of taken it and i've kind of made it into let's say a hot dog type of shape. so i'm just gonna take that plastic wrap and i'm just gonna roll it around so it makes more of a tube. and then what you can do here is just twist up those ends and then fold it over and then you've just got this great tube where you can make some really nice medallions later on. and then you can put that in your cooler like i said overnight or you can put it in the freezer for up to a month. obviously i've got one already premade and ready to go so this one i made a little bit earlier so we're gonna see how this steak is looking, it looks like we're getting a nice sear but i'm gonna give it another minute or so and get that sear before we flip it. so i've got the one side seared on it so i'm gonna sear the other side. one of the biggest things about doing these like i said inside your home is searing it up and then finishing it off in that oven. even if you like it medium rare throwing it in the oven for about three minutes at about 400 degrees is just gonna make sure that that internal temperature got hit and the inside is nice and warm. while i'm waiting for the steak to finish in the oven i'm just gonna get this ready to go. now again, you can use this on meat, steaks, chicken, that kind of stuff but this is also amazing for vegetables, potatoes, anything like that just to add in a little bit of flavor. what i'm gonna do is just cut these into medallions then. i'm gonna slide this on and then we're just gonna put that butter right on top of it. so once you've got that butter on there you see how it's starting to melt off and what it's going to do is it's just gonna give that whole salad that whole piece of steak just a really really good flavor. again the whole process of the infused butters is just to add more flavor to it, again going in unsalted butter adding lots of fresh herbs and stuff and like i said, make it in bulk and freeze some up. /