Kimt StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-15-18

fog this morning thanks to the melting that happened yesterday. give yourself extra time if you plan on venturing out for your morning commute. temperatures today will still be mild and be in the 30's for highs, but a cold front will move through tonight. this will bring a chance for some isolated light snow showers with little to no accumulation expected. that cold front will knock our lows to the single digits and our highs down to the teens with sunshine for friday. a quick moving system will not only warm our temperatures back up into the 30's for saturday but will bring some light snow. this is looking to amount to as much as a half inch to an inch. some isolated locations could see higher amounts. sunday will be in the 30's as well, but then our next system will arrive for monday. this is looking to bring a mix of rain and snow to start with moderate to heavy snow possible which could lead to some higher accumulations. today: areas of am fog/mostly cloudy. highs: lower to mid 30's. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. tonight: isolated light snow/gradual clearing late. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. friday: sunny & cold highs: mid thanks jon. this winter... we've had