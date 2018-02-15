Speech to Text for How weather hurts the roads

usually it's the snow that brings us tough driving conditions.. but even warmer temperatures can make it tough too. because of the cold winter, frost in olmsted county is measured at 48 inches below... the lowest since 2015. and paired with the warmer temperatures, some frost may begin to melt and refreeze. minnesota department of transportation says drivers need to be aware. by friday those temperatures go low again, so it might freeze up and that's when you have the ice expand in the roadway and that's what creates those pot holes. to help keep roadways safe during spring, mn?dot is asking drivers to report any potholes. during winter, semi trucks are usually allowed to carry 10 percent more weight on minnesota highways...