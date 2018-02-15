Speech to Text for Proposed food stamp changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we're looking into the "trump administration' s" plan to change up the "supplemental nutrition assistance program. it's also known as "snap"... more commonly as "food stamps." kimt news 3's emily boster joins us live this morning to tell us what the new program could look like, if approved. emily? according to those at the white house?? they would like to replace half of the food stamp benefits one receives with a box of food. this would impact nearly 38 million people in the u? s. so i stopped by one area grocery store to find out if people think this would work.xxx nesha seufferlein would tell you there's a benefit to having some type of food assistance. when seufferlein and her husband became foster parents??they received supplemental nutrition assistance. it's that type of assistance that the white house is proposing to change?? emily ? here's how it would work according to the white house someone would receive half of their food stamps along with a box of food 100% grown and produced in the u?s. it would be shelf?made food so like cans of veggies and fruit. they're calling it the u?s?d?a america's harvest box. the agriculture secretary says it would maintain the same level of food value that snap recipients currently receive and be more cost effective. seufferlein says any assistance is nice to have. nesha ? yes it again this would only impact those receiving at least 90 dollars a month in food stamps. the box would be valued at about half of one's monthly benefits. there are still questions concerning the proposal... like how the boxes be distributed and if people would have a say in what foods would be included. those details have not been laid out.////