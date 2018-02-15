Speech to Text for Kosher hospitality

at stores and restaurants we often see gluten free or vegetarian options, but we don't often find kosher options. chabad (ha? bahd) lubavitch is a jewish outreach center in rochester, and they're trying to help meet this need. they get daily calls from people asking for kosher options in rochester... the jewish center helps by providing kosher dishes,supervis ing kosher facilities and suggestions on where kosher options are available. one rabbi says it's important to help not only for religious reasons, but for community ones too. if you want to meet someone, if you want to become more social with somebody it's breaking bread with them. come to my house to have a dinner. rabbi shloime (shlow?me) greene says this type of community feel is possible when people have kosher options to share a meal over. to learn more about their kosher outreach program, head to kimt news dot com.