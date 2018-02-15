Speech to Text for NIACC Promise scholarship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

when people are working to find way to pay for college... here are options. taking out student loans, working all summer to afford it, and then there are scholarships. one area college is looking to offer their students free tuition for the first time. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live in the mason city newsroom to share what could be good news for students all across the area. good morning emily./// i myself was little astonished to find out this north iowa area community college scholarship?? known as niacc promise??isn't just for one student to get but two hundred to three hundred annually. for one student i talked to hearing there's an option available to make college free??left her almost speechless./// north iowa area community college student morgan dvorak says paying for college was a bit of a concern for her. just because my family doesn't have that kind of money and education is huge for us. to take the worry away?? she spent hours sometimes applying for for scholarships for both niacc and for her next stop??the university of iowa. she says it can be kind of intimidating. because you're scared you're not going to get it but it doesn't hurt trying for a scholarship. president of niacc??doctor steve schulz gets that. i think anybody that's gone to college or had children that's gone to challenge understand that burden and so many people aren't as fortunate as i was to have parents help me they're trying to go up this mountain on their own. schulz is excited to announce the school is now offering a scholarship known as niacc promise that will give some qualifying students free tuition. here's how it works ? this last? dollar scholarship will be applied toward a students account after all their federal, state, outside and other niacc scholarships are applied. we see it every single day and i'm just amazed how persisstant and passionate our students are about achieving their dreams. students eligible are high schoolers and those who were home schooled. for schultz??what's amazing??is that this money is being donated by an area couple. it's always a tremendous experience when you see people who understand our students and understand the importance some sort of a credential for their life. when dvorak was asked what her reaction is to hearing her college is offering in? coming students like her a chance to attend for free??she couldn't even find words. that's amazing. why not take free education that will help now keep in mind this isn't a scholarship you apply for?? its one you can become eligible for. niacc has to be one of the schools you're applying to. you must have filed for federal student aid along with applying toward niacc's foundation scholarship application. once that's done??you'll be made eligible. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// students need to have all three steps completed by march first. the donor couple has committed to five years to provide this.///