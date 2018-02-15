Speech to Text for SAW: Newman's state wrestling qualifiers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

newman wrestling squad entered districts with three wrestlers and left with three advancing to the state tournament thursday...a perfect performance from three standout juniors who ahead of their biggest bout yet this season are being honored as our student athletes of the week.xxx newman wrestlers saw-pkg-1 newman wrestlers saw-pkg-2 chase: we all worked out together, freestyle greco tournaments together, lifted together, we just figured eventually we'd get there together. newman wrestlers saw-pkg-3 whitney: it was only a matter of time before juniors jacob mcbride, karmeron black, and chase mccleish all qualified for state...and they did so in convicing fashion...claimin g district titles.. lowerthird2line:kam black newman junior black: it's all the hard work i put in from being a little kid now and the passion that goes with the sport and it goes for everyone you really got to want it newman wrestlers saw-pkg-5 whitney: and did they ever...pre season goals, like cutting losses in half, were crushed, and now they stand with 16 others all with the ultimate goal only 4 wins away. newman wrestlers saw-pkg-6 mcbride: well i mean i got halfway through the season and i hadn't loss yet and i beat the kid that i ended up losing two at the end but even now it's just i'm still going to try to get through state with only one loss newman wrestlers saw-pkg-7 whitney: and the knights have put in the work to make sure they can with stand the pressure the well brings. chase: we're always able to go six minutes hard overtime were always able to go hard in this room we're always going to be super hard you're always making sure our lungs are busting at the end of