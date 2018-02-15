Speech to Text for IA HS GB Region Semifinal Highlights (2/14)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the clear lake ladies opened up their post season a little shakey...trailing g-h-v in the first half by as much as 10...so today the 5th ranked lions are looking for a hotter start in their region semifinal... ifa at cl girls-vo-1 ifa at cl girls-vo-2 it's c-l's final home game of the season hosting iowa falls-alden... - jordyn barragy opens things up for clear lake with the triple and when the senior is on from the start you know it's gonna be a good night - sara faber keeps it coming in transition she gets the feed ahead from chloe mueller to sink one from outside as well - look at the effort from these lions...cadets press - no problem zoe fasbender lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a region 2 semifinal if-a (5) clear lake 30 51 final drives for two and one! clear lake opens up on a 15-0 run to win 51-30. / algona at fc girls-vo-1 algona at fc girls-vo-3 so clear lake will face the winner of forest city and algona in a region final and a spot at state.... - we jump to the third...forest city finds themselves down by 3 needing to rally...and hannah anderson does just that brea dillavou finds her open to knock down the triple and knot it at 33 - and the senior isn't going down without a fight...back to back threes gets f-c the lead - but these bulldogs were locked in from the get go...abbey holmes had hot hands from the start...she sinks the three ball from the wing to tie it back up! - algona playing with some major grit on the road...nicole smidt off the blocker gets the three point play the old fashioned way lowerthirdlinescore:class 3a region 2 semifinal algona (13) forest city 66 41 final - what a tough angle here for molly mccauley but she gets two no problem...algon a pulls off the upset 66-41. / spx fp 4 team score:class 3a region 3 semifinals (4) osage green devils 51 <none> new hampton chi ... moving over to region three the 4th ranked osage ladies beat new hampton 51-24 to stay undefeated...the y will take on 9th ranked monticello on saturday in independence for a spot at state. / spx fp 4 team score:class 3a region 4 semifinals (1) crestwood cadets 67 <none> waukon indians ... and finally in region 4...crestwood continues to dominate...the top ranked cadets beat waukon 67-30 and now just have to beat anamosa to advance to the state tourney. / spx fp 4 team score:class 4a region 2 quarterfinals webster city lynx 47 <none> ballard bombers ... and a couple of scores from class 4a region 2...webster city narrowly beats ballard and will face mason city on saturday and charles city's season comes to an end losing to decorah 57- 32.