Bloom Riverfront Towers move forward

bloom update-vo-3 last night we told you about a plan for the bloom riverfront towers that would bring many new amenities to downtown rochester including condos - a rooftop park - night life and more. bloom update-vo-1 bloom update-vo-2 now tonight- the planning and zoning comission voted 5 to 1 to recommend rochester city council approve the conditional use permit for the project. in light of this moving forward - patrick dean tells kimt he hopes that rochester can become a more livable city for the elderly.xxx bloom update-sot-1 bloom update-sot-2 "we want to be able to provide an environment where these individuals-and i will be one of them before very long-need to be able to have full access to the city. the council is set to consider the permit at the march 5th city council meeting.