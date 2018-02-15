Speech to Text for Valentine's Day and Mental Health

valentines day is known as the most romantic day of the year- but for some it can bring negative feelings. to help with the lonely hearts - the national alliance on mental illness southeast minnesota hosted a hot cocoa drop-in today. vday mental illness-nat vo-1 water pouring into cup vday mental illness-nat vo-2 the goal? to help warm hearts. program manager anita otterness says she sees more people become depressed in winter and says to counter it - people need to focus on all aspect of living a happy life.xxx vday mental illness-sot-1 vday mental illness-sot-2 think about your mental health just like you think about your heart and i know february is a month for our heart which is equally important but so is your head no matter how valentines day makes you feel - otterness says being surrounded by loved ones will make you feel a lot better.