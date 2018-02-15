Speech to Text for BRONZE BULLDOGS: Lake Mills wrestling takes third

lets jump right into the state dual highlights tonight...lake mills and don bosco are squaring off in the semifinal round for the second straight year. - cole bergo, drake harnish and gabe irons give lake mills some life... three straight wins... including this fall from harnish. - but the dons win the next nine matches.. easton larson.. picks up alex martinson and takes him to the ground.. 10 zip major for larson. state semis 10-vo-4 bosco beats lake mills 42-22. / state third place 10-vo-4 that means for the second straight season the lake mills bulldogs will be wrestling for third place at the state duals tournament tonight...but this time they will have to face defending state champs lisbon... state third place 10-vo-1 state third place 10-vo-2 it's the 5th seed against the 2nd seeded lions in the consolation final... - drake harnish has a huge day for the bulldogs at 182 pounds, he gives the dogs their first points of the dual getting the fall 1 minute 10 seconds. - at 285 pounds brett tyler says... i see your seventy second pin... and raise you a 20 second pin... lake mills goes up 6. - the most important highlight of the night.. is right here...at 126 pounds... alex martinson pins number two cobe siebrecht of lisbon... and from that point on... its all lake mills. - kyle beery seals the deal for lake mills at 138... this pin cements the victory... state third place 10-vo-3 46-29 is the final... lake mills is 3rd for the second straight year... aj ellingson anchors our coverage from des moines. state third place 10-pkg-1 state third place 10-pkg-2 aj: whitney sometimes when teams are eliminated from the championship chase... the best wrestlers are removed from the lineup... not the case in this dual... the dogs won eight top tier matches... and received bonus points in all 8. state third place 10-pkg-3 state third place 10-pkg-4 alex: it feels great not only because it ended my season and career with a win, it helped the team clinch third place. state third place 10-pkg-5 state third place 10-pkg-6 gabe: this program is on the rise, if we can start building with our kids, our middle school program, coach brandenburg is doing a great job. state third place 10-pkg-7 state third place 10-pkg-8 alex: i feel like in the 10 years that ive been here, this is the biggest win weve ever had, i mean to beat last years state champions, they were state dual champions and traditional champions and they only lost one senior. state third place 10-pkg-9 aj: the only team to beat the dogs in des moines.. don bosco won the 1a title, new hampton turkey valley takes the 2a crown and fort dodge is the best team in class 3a... from inside wells fargo arena.. aj ellingson kimt news 3 sports. /