Speech to Text for State duals coverage 6:00

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

state duals at 6-vo-2 the lake mills wrestling team is making their third straight appearance at the state dual tournament today...and after a third place finish in 20-17...the bulldogs are on a mission to place again despite an extremely tough 1a field...but standing in their way of the championship match is top ranked don bosco... state duals at 6-vo-1 lowerthird2line:lake mills vs. don bosco des moines, ia - this is a rematch of the semifinal round last season... and the bulldogs get off to a great start... at 170 pounds.. cole bergo picks up fall over the number 9 wrestler in the state. - and the dogs momentum continues... at 182.. its another pin.. this one coming from drake harnish.. l-m up 12-4. - next up is one of their big guns... gabe irons at 195... gabe tacks on 4 more points.. with an 11 to 0 major decision. - but the dons would win the next nine matches...at 106... #3 daniel kimball wins with a 21 to 6 tech fall.. score five for bosco. - and at 138 number one gable fox seals the deal in the dual...16-zip tech fall. lowerthirdlinescore:class 1a state dual semifinal (5) lake mills (1) don bosco 22 42 final don bosco beats lake mills...42- 22.xxx state duals at 6-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:alex brandenburg lake mills wrestling coach alex: making the top four is big, we will see how the 3rd place dual goes, if we beat lisbon, it would be an upset, but placing in the top four the last two years is pretty big for us. lowerthird2line:bulldogs will wrestle for 3rd des moines, ia lowerthird2line:cole bergo lake mills senior wrestler cole: if we won 3rd, that would be amazing, considering we got 3rd last year we want to prove that we are just as good, if not better this year, and it would mean the world my senior year, it would be amazing spx fp 2 team score:class 1a state dual tournament consolation finals (2) lisbon lions logohslisbo ... that dual between second seeded lisbon and lake mills for third place is just about to get underway...offi cial start time is 6:30...sports director aj ellingson is there and will have your full coverage at 10. / the