Speech to Text for Letter to Mason City School Board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

mason city mother is working towards a dramatic change. she is asking mason city schools to get permission from the "mohawk nation native american community" in new york to continue using the mohawk name...otherwis e she is asking the name to be changed. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick spoke with the mother today. he joins us now live. brian - how did this come about? xxx mohawk change-lintro-3 katie - i am at mason city high school where school staff say they removed the native american logo from the gymnasium in the early ninties. mohawk change-lintro-2 and the school has since changed the mascot to mo- the-hawk in recent years, but one mother of native american students i just spoke with believes using the mohawk name needs to change. xxx mohawk change-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:discussing change to mohawk team name mason city, ia le anne claussen de montes has four children of native american decent in the mason city school district and says the mohawk team name needs to change because we have a better understanding of native american history. in a letter to the mason city school board - she wrote the district should take three steps: the first is to get permission from the mohawk nation native american community to use the name. she also says the school should compensate the group for the use of the name as well as form a partnership with the group. claussen de montes says she understands this would be an emotional change, but it is worth discussing. xxxx. lowerthird2line:le anne clausen de montes author of letter native americans have the right to approve who uses their name especially be compinsated for anytime someone is using that name. i have reached out to the mohawk nation in new york they have not yet returned my calls. katie clausen de montes says she has heard back from a number of members and is receiving positive feedback. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we have a poll on the k-i-m-t facebook page-- we want to hear what you think about possible changes to the name. / shooting latest-vo-3