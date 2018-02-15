Speech to Text for Sister Gives Brother Gift of Life

valentine's day than by joining the organ donor registry? that's one way to recognize national donor day which falls every year on february 14th. it's a day to celebrate donors who have given the ultimate gift of love... and as kimt news three's deedee stiepan tells us - that's exactly how one local family is celebrating this day.xxx donor day-pkg-1 donor day-pkg-2 18-year old jake knudson believes everything happens for a reason... while coaching youth baseball in his hometown of hokah minnesota - he was hit in the head by the backswing of one of the young players. he went to the e-r where doctors noticed his blood pressure was high - eventually a kidney biopsy was done which revealed.. donor day-pkg-6 "i was at 9% kidney function at the time." "and you had no idea?" "nope, no symptoms." donor day-pkg-3 "we knew he needed a transplant so i wanted to find out..." when his older sister kaylen found out she was a match - she says there was no question... she would giver her brother one of her kidneys. the transplant was successful. the knutson siblings underwent surgery at mayo clinic a little over a week ago and are now recovering at the gift of life transplant house. donor day-pkg-5 "it's been difficult but i'm glad i could be apart of him living a normal life again so here's the new chapter that we get to start." donor day-pkg-4 as jake knows - it's new chapter not everyone gets.. "jake's best friend actually was at st. mary's for ten months a year ago waiting for a heart and lung transplant. he was on a echmo machine for ten months. he didn't get his heart and lungs." as a tribute to his friend - jake wears this "super mario" bracelet... and now he has another - it says donate life. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / both jake and kaylen are recovering well. their mission is to continue promoting organ donation and raising awareness about the more than 123- thousand people who are currently waiting for a life-saving organ donation. donor day-tag-2 to learn more about becoming an organ - tissue and eye donor - head to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news. / sustain