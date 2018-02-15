Speech to Text for More Potential Victims

we're learning more people could be impacted by the actions of a man accused of putting a camera in a school bathroom. bathroom victims-vo-3 david bemis is charged with invasion of privacy after police say he recorded 4 school employees using a clear creek elementary faculty bathroom. bathroom victims-vo-1 lowerthird2line:potentially more victims kimt news 3 those with crisis intervention in mason city say invasion of privacy is a hard issue to deal with. mary ingham is a counselor who helps men and women working through the trauma often associated with this sort of crime. ingham says a victim is defined as anyone who has changed their daily life because of the actions of someone else-- meaning if staff members or others are afraid to use the bathrooms for fear of being recorded - they could be a victim of bemis' actions. xxx bathroom victims-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mary ingham crisis intervention services if you change your way like you never go to the public bathroom again you are a victim of this crime even though you weren't on camera. bathroom victims-sot-3 ingham says they can work with victims to help them become comfortable doing what they did before the traumatic event. / charges dropped-mugvo-4