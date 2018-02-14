Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-14-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-7 weather-stngr-8 weather-main-4 what a beautiful valentine's day we wound up having across north iowa and southern minnesota! plenty of melting occurred today and that's what will contribute to the development of fog tonight and through thursday morning. weather-live-2 a valentine's day for the books, that is for sure! beautiful weather with just a hint of stronger winds, has turned this wednesday into a great day to get out and about and share the love! temperatures have climbed near 40 degrees today and will remain above freezing into the evening as well, creating the perfect setting for a stroll around the town. with these warmer temperatures and sunny skies, we're seeing a lot more melting as well, and this will set us up for another chance for widespread fog tonight and into the early morning hours. just like today, you can expect another super thin layer of fresh frost on those cars as you're waking up and getting ready to head out for the morning commute. slick spots on recently wet roadways and sidewalks will also be a probable hazard. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. what a beautiful valentine's day we wound up having across north iowa and southern minnesota! plenty of melting occurred today and that's what will contribute to the development of fog tonight and through thursday morning. this will slow down the morning commute not just because of the fog but also because of the refreezing on area roadways. give yourself extra time if you plan on venturing out tonight and for your morning commute. temperatures on thursday will still be mild and be in the 30's for highs, but a cold front will move through for thursday night. this will bring a chance for some isolated light snow showers with little to no accumulation expected. that cold front will knock our highs down to the teens for highs with sunshine for friday. a quick moving system will not only warm our temperatures back up into the 30's for saturday but will bring some light snow. this is looking to amount to as much as a half