Speech to Text for MD Kicker 2 14

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

$1.1 billion every year, ron kramer of new mexico gives his wife chocolates for valentine's day. but this is no ordinary box of sweets. in 1979 ron bought donna sweets from a candy store with a unique policy. return next year with the box and you'll only pay for the chocolates. fast forward to now, and ron has given his wife valentine's chocolates in the very same box for 39 years. but this sweet story is somewhat bittersweet ?? donna was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. ron says he realizes someday she'll forget who he is and so he's doing his best to enjoy every minute while she still remembers him. for now, donna remembers, and she and ron continue to enjoy their valentine's day tradition.