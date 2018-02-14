Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-14-18

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( temperatures are warmer than what we had yesterday morning. we are waking up in the 20's and are expected to climb into the upper 30's. winds will bring strong from the south which will bring the warm up. since more melting will occur today, expect more widespread fog for tonight and into thursday morning. enjoy the warmer temps while they last. there will be a quick cool down by the end of the week. clouds will build in for thursday and give way to a chance for some light snow late thursday night. accumulations are looking to be minor. a cold front will move through thursday night and knock our highs back to the teens by friday with sunshine returning. temperatures will rebound saturday and sunday back into the 30's. saturday will bring a chance for some more light snow, but our next chance for more widespread precipitation next monday and tuesday. today: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: upper 30's. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/areas of fog. lows: lower 20's. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly thanks jon. thanks jon.