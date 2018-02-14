Speech to Text for Ash Wednesday on the go

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it's ash wednesday... a day that starts the season of lent for christians around the world. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in downtown rochester to show us how this traditional practice is getting a modern twist. good morning tyler and arielle, i'm in downtown rochester where well just a few hours people will be on their morning commute, and today only ? they can get an ash wednesday service on the way. at least 5 clergy from churches in the area plan to meet downtown with ashes to bless people who want it. they say this is a way for them to reach people who are too busy to make a service, and people who may not feel inclined to enter a church building. one clergy member participating says he understands any criticism to ashes to go, but thinks this is a good way to adapt to changing times. and as people are less comfortable coming to church, it makes sense for us to step out into the church where people are and to meet them in the midst of their lives to say god loves you, god cares about you. chapman says if you don't want to or feel comfortable being blessed, he still encourages anyone to come up to them, say hi, and ask questions. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. pastors participating in "ashes to go" will meet at 7 this morning and bless people until 8?