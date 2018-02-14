wx_icon Mason City 18°

Kidney stones on the rise in women

Posted: Wed Feb 14 04:52:37 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Feb 14 04:52:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

trying to foot a doctors bill is the last thing many of us want to be doing. and with kidney stones on the rise... we're telling you what do you need to do be doing to avoid them. bria cline just found out she had kidney stones last week. cline says she's been dealing with them for over a year now. according to mayo clinic... kidney stones are increasing in both men and women in the u? s. young women ages 18 to 39?? like cline??have seen the highest increases in cases./// just the fact i never know when they'll be gone, i never know when they're going to spasm. it's painful, it's irritating, it's uncomfortable . so how does one try to avoid getting one. according to mayo clinic staying hydrated and reducing sodium is a great start. they recommend drinking two to three quarts of water per day. that

