Speech to Text for Summer jobs already in demand

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

many people are already dreaming of summer vacations. but as kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us, people who want summer jobs may want to start thinking of work, now. gooood morning annalisa. good morning arielle and tyler... it's cold outside but experts and people on the job hunt say the time to look for summer employment is now... and the summer jobs give you more than just money. part time, 20 hours a week, monday wednesday friday 8 to 1. brad trahan works at express employment professionals ? where he helps other people find employment and he says summer jobs are good for all ages. people may be going to school for one thing but i'll say have you thought about this. for allison tarara, her summer job in childcare lead her to her future. spending all those times with those kids really showed me what my career path should be.i'm hoping to do pediatric nursing because of this is alison's first summer opting for a summer internship instead of a summer job... which is a common choice for many young adults. this choice along with all the opportunities in the area mean the seasonal job market is not too competitive among age groups. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. experts say the best way to prepare for a summer job is work ahead. they suggest researching opportunities and fixing up a resume now, to be ready to work the first day summer.