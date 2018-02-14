Speech to Text for Invasion of privacy victim talks about Clear Lake case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

parents and school staff are still reacting to the news of a former clear lake schools custodian charged with putting a camera in clear creek elementary school's faculty bathroom. here's what we know this morning... according to court documents... david bemis had the camera placed in the faculty bathroom throughout the month of may of 20?13. clear lake police it was placed with the intent of gratifying the sexual desires of the defendant according to clear lake police. bemis also admitted to installing the camera??the footage was found on a u?s? b storage device and laptop at his home. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live in clear lake with more on how this news is shaking up a community. good morning emily./// good morning tyler and arielle. court documents show four adults were captured on the video bemis had in his possession. authorities say they did not find any video of students. for some it's hard to imagine what these adults who ended up on the video may be going through. but one local woman i spoke with knows exactly how that may feel./// ruth lapointe couldn't believe it when she heard the news that a camera was placed in the faculty bathroom at one of clear lake's school buildings. she experienced a similar situation first hand while in college. lapointe explains in 20?12 while attending the university of iowa a hole in apartment bathroom ceiling was being used as a peephole by her landlord. she says it went on for months without her knowing??but once caught she says he admitted to what he did. her message to those impacted here in regards to the clear lake case is strong./// again it's ok to be scared and horrified and disgusted. you can find a positive meaning through all of this by sharing your story with others and connecting with others who have had this experience. the charges bemis is facing are all serious misdemeanors. lapointe helped get a law passed in 20?16 making it easier to prosecute those known as peeping toms. the law she helped with made it so one can be charged if a person intentionally views, photographs, or films another person without consent or legitimate purpose. live in clear lake??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// thank you emily... bemis is out of jail today after he posted bond on monday.///