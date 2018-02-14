Speech to Text for Washing road salt out of clothes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a time in the winter where the snow is starting to melt - causing a mess outside... on our cars and even on our clothes. winter dirty clothes-vo-1 lowerthird2line:getting road salt out of clothes rochester, mn local dry cleaners tell us they're busy this time of year getting road salt out of people's clothes - and even boots. they often tell people it takes more than just water..and sometimes that can just make it worse.xxx winter dirty clothes-sot-1 lowerthird2line:greg dison dison's cleaners "some of those instances it's just like when you bite into an apple and it turns brown, the oxygens get into it and and it takes longer in a garment but that's exactly what happens, is that through time that stain starts to appear." to avoid stains... they say to pat not rub. and to use white vinegar and maybe a lint brush to get that dry salt out.