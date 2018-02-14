Speech to Text for DMV System

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to fixing issues at minnesota d- m-vs. license system-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new dmv system kimt news 3 the state replaced it's 40-year old mnlars system last year with a new 93-million dollar database. a spokesman for the department of public safety says there was a connection problem from the state's system to the national data base. cassandra riley is the manager of kasson license bureau - and she is hopeful that things will go back to normal. however - she adds it will be get worse before it gets better. xxx license system-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cassandra riley office manager, kasson license bureau things are not showing up as they should. i think that's what's going to be our biggest problem. a year from now though we should be ok. i think we'll be back on the right track.