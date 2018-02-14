Speech to Text for Respect Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

teen abuse awareness-vo-2 lowerthird2line:respect week to end teen violence nashua, ia in honor of teen dating violence month - hundreds of people are weraing the color orange today for respect week. this week is respect week - a national effort to spread awareness to end teen dating violence. we spoke with students at nashua plainfield high school todqay to find out what respect means to them.xxx teen abuse awareness-sot-2 lowerthird2line:dayton hansen student i think treating people like you want to be treated and maybe helping them out oif they are strugling is another way to respect them and you can also respect your environment by cleaning up something." according to do something dot org - roughly 1.5 million high school boys and girls in the u.s. admit to being intentionally hit or physically harmed in the last year by someone they are romantically involved with.