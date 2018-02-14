Speech to Text for Human trafficking posts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

making us your choice in news - i'm katie huinker. those stories are just ahead - but first... how can we tell when rumors we see circulating on social media are real? k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan has been looking into viral posts about human trafficking warnings and is live in our rochester newsroom newsroom with what she's learned about stories like this. brooke? lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com katie- i see it all the time on facebook - women claiming they were targeted today i saw one that shocked me and decided to dive a little deeper. sex trafficking-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:human trafficking rumors rochester, mn one of my facebook friends shared this post claiming that people were trying to lure young women into sex trafficking by asking if they would come to their bible study. i reached out to both mason city police department and rpd who both tell me they havent heard anything of it. in fact, captain sherwin from rpd tells me that without a doubt-this is not how sex traffickers operate. this rumor ended up being false and as i headed to snopes.com-i found many others were debunked as well. one teen i spoke with today tells me that educators don't talk about sex trafficking in school-and she wishes they would... xxx sex trafficking-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:abby mangan rochester, mn "i think its something that they need to talk about because its so obviously common at this point but i think every school should be talking about it." live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 captain sherwin also says that typically most sex trafficking victims are known to the offender and are vulnerable either due to socioeconomic status, addiction, citizenship issues and more. / new