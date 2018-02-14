Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/13)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

works out sometimes. - way back... on november 28th... the girls from st. ansgar and central springs.. opened their season against each other. st ansgar at cs girls-vo-5 st ansgar at cs girls-vo-3 - and tonight.. they are squaring off again.. in the second round of the postseason. - this is a highly competitive ball game... no secret where the saints are going with the ball.... down low to elizabeth jenkins.. senior scores two. - panthers answer back.. with a bank... hannah ausenhus.. gets the jumper from the free throw line to fall. - kaylee parks is having a huge night in her final game at home... the senior leads the break.. give her the bucket and the bonus. -we are late in the 4th quarter now.. jenkins gets two more.. to tie the game. - and wait til you see this... under a minute remaining... morgan kelley... is open for three.. no clue how that one goes in. - but it does.. and the panthers are a-ok with that.. they win 50- 43.xxxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 2a region 3 st. ansgar central springs 43 50 final st ansgar at cs girls-sot-gx-4 lowerthird2line:morgan kelley central springs senior morgan kelley: to be honest, i thought that three was way off, but i bounced straight up and went in, it was really exciting, i thought there was two minutes left, turns out it was 43 seconds, i didn't know what was going on. st ansgar at cs girls-sot-gx-5 st ansgar at cs girls-sot-gx-6 kaylee parks: when i passed it to her, i was just praying that she made it, she said she just saw it go up really high, i was right under the basket and i saw it drop through. it felt really good. spx fp 4 team score:ia hs girls basketball class 2a region 3 st. ansgar saints 43 <none> central sp ... - up next for the panthers is a trip to dike on friday night.. where the number nine wolverines will be waiting. - d-n-h.. beat west fork... 54- 23. / spx fp 4 team score:ia hs girls basketball class 1a region 2 north iowa bison 39 logohsniabison.pn ... - four local teams are still alive in class 1-a region 2... and here are their scores. - west hancock gets the season sweep over north iowa... 72- 39. - the eagles are back at home friday... for a matchup with newman. - the knights... play one of their most complete games of the season... picking up a 16 point road win.. at north butler. / pi at lourdes girls-vo-5 pi at lourdes girls-vo-2 - the lourdes girls have two games remaining in their regular season.. including tonights home game with pine island. - alyssa ustby sends it off to jordyn berg for an easy 2 for the eagles. - another pass by ustby... this time to wynter bergner... another 2. - and bergner with the ball again... this time passing to ustby... scoring for lourdes.... these two can play. - pine island.. hanging tight...josselyn lindahl takes it herself to score for the panthers. - lindahl passing it off this time... and emilie rucker shoots and scores. - but not enough...lourde s wins... 66-32. / lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs girls basketball pine island lourdes 32 66 final man east at jm boys-vo-5 lowerthird2line:mankato east at jm rochester, mn - it was a packed house... john marshall boys are trying to avenge an early season loss against mankato east tonight. - solomon antoine gets the ball to matthew hurt.. who avoids traffic for a j-m score. - but mankato east can play as well.... jax madson finds a hole and sinks it for 3. - back to the rockets..off the inbounds.. eric stai is there... score two for the home team. - but the cougars answer back with another another 3 from madson.... theres a reason he wears number three.. - but the story of this game.. is matthew hurt.. hes a handful on every possession... and just an impossible guy to stop. - hurt has 33... huge win for the rockets.. 64-60. lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs boys basketball mankato east john marshall 60 64 final kansas at isu men-vo-4 kansas at isu men-vo-2