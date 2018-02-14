Speech to Text for Local florists get ready for Valentine's Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

waited until the last minute... valentine preps-vo-1 valentine preps-vo-2 local florists are busy putting arrangements together for valentine's day. floral designer jim schuth says they put hundreds of bouquets together. he says even though there may be a higher price tag at floral shops than at a big box store... you're going to get what you pay for in expertise and quality.xxx valentine preps-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jim schuth floral designer "there's more money in flowers if you buy them from a flower shop because they're going to last a lot longer than if you don't." he advises people to contact local floral shops directly instead of going through an order gathering site because he says they'll charge you more in the long run. / -