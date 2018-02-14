Speech to Text for Hotel Motel Tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

commerce and visit mason city are meeting with the cerro gordo county board of supervisors asking for a public vote on a new hotel motel tax. hotel tax update-vo-1 hotel tax update-vo-3 the tax would be on those who stay in cerro gordo county using a home sharing option. those with the chamber estimate that would bring in about 100- thousand dollars that could be used to promote tourism in the area. several surrounding counties have a hotel motel tax such as worth - hancock and mitchell...but large areas like olmsted county do not...and those with the chamber say there is a reason for that. xxx hotel tax update-sot-1 lowerthird2line:libbey hohn director of tourism it really depends on the makeup of whats out of the unincorporated area. in clear l ake historically we didn't have much out of the city limits to stay we have seen a huge growth in the vacation rentals and they are not going away. the special election will take place on april tenth - the same day residents will be voting on a new county auditor. you're eligible to vote on this tax if you live in the unincorporated areas of cerro gordo county. / thank you tyler.