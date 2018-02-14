Speech to Text for NIACC doesn't lose at home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

women at home-vo-2 - theres a lot of buzz around the high school game this week... but keep an eye on the conference collision at niacc tomorrow night.. between the trojans.. and arguably their biggest rival kirkwood. - its pretty much a must win for niacc.. if they want a shot at a conference title. - the key part about this game.... its on the trojans home floor... a place they havent lost.. this entire year.xxx niacc women at home-sot-gx-5 lowerthird2line:todd ciochetto niacc basketball coach todd ciochetto: its important the only problem is weve lost two games in conference so we are going to have to win on the road at some point, weve got a good student section, they like this team. they come out and cheer for us, and it really does help. niacc women at home-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:mikayla homola niacc freshman mikayla homola: i think its because we play our best game on our floor so we have refs that come our way here but our home gym, we have our crowd and they like to get in it, it gives us the momentum to keep going. spx fp 2 team score:jc women's basketball regular season (2) kirkwood eagles logojucokirkwoodeagl ... - number two kirkwood.. comes into play with a two game lead in the standings... that includes a nine point win over niacc... back in january.. that game was in cedar rapids. isu for