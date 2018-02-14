Speech to Text for Avoid Being Misled Online

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

away... it's a time to be alert while online - especially if you're single. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live to explain.xxx dating safety-lintro-2 katie - anne denney says she received these messages from random people on facebook, asking her questions about her personal life. denney quickly ended the conversations - as she feared they would soon ask her for money. but she knows she's not the only one receiving messages on facebook or any online platform like this and wants to help others so they aren't taken advantage of.xxx dating safety-lmpkg-1 dating safety-lmpkg-2 "they're looking for ya, and they want to get your money so watch out that's all i can say." anne denney knew something wasn't right when she received messages online like these from three different people. dating safety-lmpkg-4 "look who they're throwing at me - a four start general, a professor from a university, and this guy on a drilling rig for exon mobile. i mean, they're like fishing to see who i'd snag at." dating safety-lmpkg-5 her guard was up but she was curious - so she clicked on their profiles. "it had their image, it had their little child with them, and didn't have much information so watch for that because it shows they just have limited information on their little front page and that's it." she tells me that's something to look out for... as well as if someone is always unreachable. "they're out of touch that you can't quite reach them for comment or this or that or whatever because they don't want to be caught obviously" dating safety-ltag-2 she tells me she's afraid they're using other people's identities to try to trick people... and urges people just to be careful online - no matter if it's on social media or an online dating website. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. thank you calyn. it's a good reminder to not give out personal information online or send money to anyone you don't know in person. / a rink