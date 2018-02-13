Speech to Text for Accused man discusses bathroom camera

/ bathroom video folo-stngr-3 but first tonight... we are learning new information regarding an incident at clear creek elementary school in clear lake... where a school employee was arrested after police say he put a camera in a faculty bathroom in may of 20-13. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is following this story... he joins us now live from the school.xxx maplive:bathroom camera arrest update clear lake, ia google earth 2018 google clear creek.jpg raquel i am at clear creek elementary where police say forty six year old david bemis put the camera in a faculty bathroom. vehicles fall through ice-lintro-2 to follow up - i called bemis this afternoon. he tells me there is more to this story that is not getting out saying the camera was only in the bathroom for a day and the vidoes it recorded were not intended to be used for sexual gratification... but still - those in the community are concerned for their kids' safety.xxx bathroom video folo-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:community reacts to criminal complaint clear lake, ia molly suzanne johnson of clear lake has two kids who went to clear creek elementary and says she is surprised to hear about the accusations against bemis... since she knew him through the school. according to court records-- bemis is being charged with four counts of invasion of privacy after polcie say they found recordings of four partially nude staff members on a u-s-b flash drive inside his home.xxx bathroom video folo-mpkg-4 clear lake is a very trusting close knit community so if i feel betrayed by what happened by that staff member i can't imagine what his fellow employees must be feeling right now and my heart goes out to them. / vehicles fall through ice-ltag-2 bemis did decline to go on camera - but says there is more to this story than is being let on. raquel - bemis did bond out of the cerro gordo county jail. live in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. bemis has his first court appearance scheduled for february 26th. in iowa - invasion of privacy is classified as a serious misdemeanor... punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to 15-hundred dollars. we will continue to bring you updates as this story develops. / recently -