KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-13-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 quiet weather will continue to stick around our area throughout this week with minimal snow chances. the sky will remain clear for tonight, but due to some of the melting that occurred today some patchy fog will be possible for wednesday morning. highs on wednesday will climb into the upper 30's to near 40 degrees in parts of north iowa. since more melting will occur tomorrow, expect more widespread fog for wednesday night and into thursday morning. these next few nights will be pretty mild with lows only around 20 degrees. clouds will build in for thursday and give way to a chance for some light snow late thursday night. accumulations are looking to be minor at best. a cold front will move through thursday night and knock our highs back to the teens by friday with sunshine returning. temperatures will rebound saturday and sunday back into the 30's as we track our next chance for more widespread precipitation next monday and tuesday. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog. lows: around 20. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: upper 30's. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. wednesday night: partly cloudy/areas of fog. lows: lower 20's. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph.