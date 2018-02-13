Speech to Text for CEO Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

/ it's a program that's already proving to be a huge success in willmar minnesota. high school students are learning how to start their very own business. and now...the c-e-o program is coming to austin high school...and students there are getting to hear first hand about why they should take the class.xxx ceo program-pkg-1 ceo program-pkg-2 kylie halvorson is in the ceo program at willmar high school. ceo program-pkg-3 "we tour the businesses that are in our community and learn the ins and outs of what they're all about, how they started and they give us a ton of business and really try to get us emerged into the business community." ceo program-pkg-4 kylie is also learning how to build a business of her own. "i really enjoy vintage clothing, i love mom jeans, old crew neck sweatshirts and just the whole shebang. so for my business i'm doing a curated vintage pop up shop. kylie and her classmates are sharing their experience with students at austin high school...in hopes of getting them interested in the program. they've convinced austin junior morgan hose...who plans to take the class in the fall. ceo program-pkg-5 "school teaches you the fundamentals of what you need to know, but ceo takes it a step further by applying those fundamentals into the real and how it will help you expand what y want to do in college and what you want to do with your future. ceo program-pkg-6 the program relys on help from local businesses. so far austin has 39 investors...but they're hoping for fifty. ceo program-pkg-7 this program is all about teaching life skills to students by giving them projects to do and they have to solve the problems that come with those projects they have to solve them on their own but with the help of the business community in the form of mentors, in the form of visits to different facilities so the business community really becomes a resource for the student. ceo program-pkg-8 now what does the business community get out of it? we get out of it the satisfaction of watching these students grow. it is so life changing, i have noticed so much growth in myself and with the classmates around me. you will use every single thing that you learn in this class like handshakes, eye contact, knowing people in the community. just impactful and so extraordinary, i'd definitely recommend, ten out of ten. / the c-e-o program will be available for students in austin starting this fall. /