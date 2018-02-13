Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

(((weather at wall((( it is still a chilly start, but it isn't as bad as yesterday morning. south winds are back in place and will become stronger for the afternoon. highs will break into the mid and upper 20's. we'll warm up even more into the 30's on wednesday just in time for valentine's day. sunshine will be present as well. the end of the week will feature a chance for light snow thursday night and into friday morning as highs go from around 30 on thursday back down to the teens for friday. snow chances will remain at a minimum this week as friday will be colder but we will have sunshine. the weekend is looking quiet as well with sunshine for saturday and highs in the lower 30's and even highs in the mid 30's for sunday as cloud cover moves in. we'll track chances for more snowfall next monday. today: decreasing clouds. highs: mid to upper 20's. winds: south at 12 to 18 mph. tonight: mostly clear/some patchy fog possible. lows: near 20 winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. thanks jon.