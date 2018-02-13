Speech to Text for Local officers react to police killings in 2018

the law enforcement profession experienced one of its deadliest periods in recent history this past week as 7 officers nationwide were killed in the line of duty according to the national law enforcement officers memorial fund. as you might imagine ? it has officers across the country on edge including those who serve our communities. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is live in studio with more on this tragic trend./// these are the 14 law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty already this year. 11 of these men died as a result of gunfire which is more than twice the number at this same time last year. the most recent incident was last friday when two officers from westville ohio were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang up call. capt. scott behrns with the olmsted county sheriff's office says it's a sobering reminder that in this line of work ? officers never know what they could be walking into./// "our officers, i don't want to say they're scared but they're concerned, their awareness is heightened so sometimes it comes off as kind of edgy with the people we're supposed to be there to help but the people that are calling i want them to understand that, keep calling us we'll come out there and do the best job we can." behrns says these tragedies don't just affect an officers family and his or her department ? rather the impact if felt throughout thanks deedee. the first line of duty death recorded this year was a new york state police officer who died as a result of september eleventh? related illness.///