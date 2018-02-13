wx_icon Mason City 14°

wx_icon Albert Lea 16°

wx_icon Austin 16°

wx_icon Charles City 16°

wx_icon Rochester 15°

Clear

National random acts of kindness week

National random acts of kindness week

Posted: Tue Feb 13 04:53:54 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 13 04:53:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for National random acts of kindness week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this week is national random acts of kindness week. caring acts of kindness everywhere is a volunteer group in rochester helping celebrate the week. by supporting other organizations' events (and hosting their own... like today's, where they're giving inspirational hotes at university square. they say celebrating the week is especially important in rochester, home to mayo clinic and many people here for medical you never know what someone else is going through and to add a little kindness to their day can make a tremendous effect. teal says these small acts can be anything from buying a coffee to a smile. find a full list of the week's events in rochester with this story on kimt dot

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events