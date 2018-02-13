Speech to Text for Area student graduating college before high school

we probably all know someone working to pay off their students loans. in 20?12.... 71 percent of all students graduating from a four year college had student loan debt. but there are ways students can try to knock that debt down... including taking college courses while still in high school. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live in the mason city newsroom with a student's story you'll want to hear. good morning emily. good morning tyler and arielle... at north iowa area community college... brena hamilton is currently taking college classes..... but get this??? she's set to graduate college (before graduating high school.xxx brena hamilton is currently working on a presentation at her college. but in just moments time will be up??and she'll be headed back to class??at newman high school. her determination to earn college credits while in high school has her geared up to receive her associate's degree before getting her high school diploma. hamilton says she was inspired in second grade to do so??after one her dad's students did the same thing. and now??she's still trying to process that she's almost reached her goal.xxx brena ? at first i was just like taking a bunch of classes and getting through then my dad was like wow you're going to actually do this, get this done. it was we wanted to know how common it is these days for high schoolers to be taking college classes. when it comes to post secondary education classes??high schoolers taking classes on college campus or online?? riverland has one thousand one hundred and fifty eight students currently enrolled. r?c?t?c has eight hundred and 33 enrolled in p?s? e?o classes. as for niacc?? they have one thousand one hundred and 22 high school students taking college credits but they no longer classify them as p?s?e?o classes. instead ? they call them concurrent courses. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news 3.//// president of niacc says they usually have one to two students every year graduating from college before high school. due to funding? ?they had to switch the name of post secondary education classes to concurrent.////