Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/12)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

were released... i think a lot of people looked at the potential.. second round matchup between.. osage and ghv and thought.. holy smokes... no way that's happening this early. - remember those teams met in a substate final last year. cs at osage boys-vo-gx-5 lowerthird2line:central springs at osage osage, ia - the cardinals are already there... osage has to get bye central springs in order to set that game up. - colin klapperich comes out of the gates... aggressive... driving baseline... and getting the home team started. - but central springs is a way better team than what we saw in november... trenton wirtjes for three.. he has 14. - andie olson did not want me reminding her that this is drew olson's final home game.. my bad coach.. theres drew for three. - then later.. olson gives it up to thor maakestad... and the freshman connects from distance. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 2a district 5 central springs panthers 43 <none> osage ... - osage wins their opener... 67 to 43....olson led all scorers with 22. - and we get that substate final rematch thursday.... osage.. and ghv.. in forest city. / hd vs lake mills boys-vo-4 hd vs lake mills boys-vo-2 - the winner of hampton dumont and lake mills will be at forest city on thursday. - dogs up double digits to start the third quarter... and they are adding to it... jackson rice... is right on.. from the baseline. - next trip... rice puts it on the floor.. and finds a cutting grant fjelstad for two of his 13. - colby groe has the rock.... a couple moves from the top of the key...and then a finger roll at the tin. - h-d tries to stay close... this will help...jacob van horn.. sinks home three. - but the dogs are barking a little too loud..dashaawn linnen lays in two..he has 12. - lake mills wins..70-31.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 2a district 5 h-d lake mills 31 70 final hd vs lake mills boys-sot-4 lowerthird2line:trevor hanna lake mills senior trevor hanna: i think just letting all the nerves get through, we have a lot of young guys, and we just had to get out there and play our game. simple as that. lowerthird2line:bulldogs moving on kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:grant fjelstad lake mills senior grant fjelstad: just getting the nerves out, that's what happens a lot of times with the upsets, they let all the pressure of being done if you lose, they let that get to you. nk vs bk boys-vo-gx-4 nk vs bk boys-vo-gx-2 - a handful of 1-a teams are starting their road to the well tonight.. including b-k.. .and n-k. - we start with the home team... the first shot on the transition break is no good.. but the second one is... score two fro joshua fick. - its laundry day for the broncos carson lane... they can be lights or darks.. but they are both going through the spin cycle. - nice move from carson. - n-k answers on the bounce.. sweet feed... michael waller finds fick for two more. - but lane and the broncos are too much.. the sophomore gets another transition two. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs basketball class 1a district 3 b-k broncos 57 <none> n-k vikings 22 ... - b-k starts their postseason with a 57-22 victory... they are at garrigan for a district quarterfinal on thursday night. / isu hoops at 10-vo-3 isu hoops