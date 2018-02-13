Speech to Text for Camera found in school bathroom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ots:camera found in bathroom clear lake bathrooms.jpg camera in bathroom-stngr-3 it's news that many find disturbing. authorities are working closely with clear lake schools after a camera was found in a faculty bathroom. camera in bathroom-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is following this developing story and breaks down what we know right now. xxx camera in bathroom-llpkg-1 camera in bathroom-llpkg-7 according to the clear lake police department, the clear lake school district was made aware that a small camera had been placed inside of a faculty bathroom by an employee in may 2013-- a situation that many people i spoke with just can't believe. camera in bathroom-llpkg-3 natural sound pam larson's kids have all grown up and graduated from the clear lake school district, but learning a camera was found in a bathroom is unnerving. camera in bathroom-llpkg-2 it's frightening i think it's frightening for every parent in america camera in bathroom-llpkg-5 authories arrested 46 year old david beemis of mason city on febuary 12 on four counts of invasion of privacy for placing a small camera in a clear creak elementary staff restroom. those with the school say during the investigation beemis obtained video of four clear lake staff members, but say no students were involved. as a parent - it's a relief for larson - still - she would like to see more protective measures put in place. check regularly for things like that in the locker rooms in the bathrooms the schools for the kids i mean i don't know how long the cameras there and what was found but boy we have to watch out for kids better . and those with the school say they did just that after learning about the situation last month. camera in bathroom-llpkg-4 immediately we searched every single restroom and all our school building so you know we thought was isolated to one with me to the search them all camera in bathroom-llpkg-6 while gee says he is gratefull no student was involved in this situation he is still in shock that this happened in clear lake. we never want anything like that to happen to our students to be in a video type situation of any kind now the community is waiting for answers... i'd like to know how long the cameras up and i like to see justice done those with the school say beemis was a long time employee of the school, but has since resigned his position. in studio three brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. we are in contact with police and will be sure to bring you the latest on this story as we learn more.