Speech to Text for Helping Families Afford Private School

lawmakers are discussing a proposed bill that would help parents with funding who wish to send their kids to private schools. private funding-vo-1 lowerthird2line:proposed bill to help families afford private school mason city, ia the bill would allow parents who enroll their child in a private school to get up to 5- thousand dolllars in state tax dollars to help pay for their child's tuition. we spoke to mady wise who has four kids in public schools who says even though the money would come from tax payers...it is worth it. xxx private funding-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mandy wise parent "you know if it's something that is going to benefit children you know and their education and stuff is it something that's worth it." those in suport of the bill says it will allow parents to pick the best place for their kids. last year - there were over 30,000 students who atteneded private schools.