Speech to Text for Snowmobile Accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

four-year-old boy is left with brusing and a possible broken nose after a snowmobile ran over him in olmsted county. we're told he's fortunate his injuries weren't worse... and a piece of safety gear could be to thank. kimt news three's calyn thompson takes us to the scene for this story.xxx snowmobile-pkgll-1 snowmobile-pkgll-2 "i'm standing in snowmobile tracks near where the accident happened sunday afternoon in olmsted county." lowerthird2line:snowmobile accident injures 4-year-old olmsted co., mn authorities say an eight year old was driving a snowmobile over a small snow hill...and did not see his four year old brother on the other side ...and drove over him. remarkably...th e four year old is okay. i spoke with his grandpa today - who didn't want to be on camera - but tells me it could've been a lot worse if he wasn't wearing his helmet. i also reached out to a snowmobile dealer today who tells me wearing a helmet is key to safe snowmobile driving. snowmobile-pkgll-4 "a youth helmet would be like this which you could see is considerably smaller than your adult stuff" vo of him showing helmet lowerthird2line:the importance of a helmet kimt news 3 he says with the youth helmets... there's different thicknesses of padding inside the helmet to make it fit. he says when it comes to helmets it's not always about comfort... but about safety. and in this case... it made quite the difference. snowmobile-pkgll-5 "reporting in olmsted county, calyn thompson, kimt news 3." no charges are expected in this case. / ots:man charged after