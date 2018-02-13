Speech to Text for School takes part in "Rethink Your Drink" program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

easy to turn to pop or sports drinks to quench your thirst... but those come with added sugar which can impact your health and your teeth. now - thanks to a program called "rethink your drink" - area students will have easier access to h-2-o. today kimt's news 3 stefante randall visited one school in our area that was approved for the program. after receiving an email about the "rethink your drink program julie fritz - school nurse at harding elementary school in mason city - decided it would be a great idea and applied. she says - so far - it's been a welcome addition. "the drinking fountain has been well received by the students i know it gets used quite often on a daily basis. ." the program is sponsoreed by delta dental of iowa and more than 50 schools in the state have installed water bottle fountains to promote the health benefits of drinking water. "if you don't drink a lot of water than your teeth won't be as clean as they usually are and it's good for you to drink a lot of water." "our body is composed of about 60 percent of water so water does help with the digestion of food, it helps absorbs out nutrients it helps with the circulation in our body." evan says his favorite part about having the bottle fountain is not having to drink from the regular fountain. "when we try to fill our water botles up on this half of it you miss and it goes on your shirt. the program also helps kids reduce the number of plastic water bottles that end up in the landfill. "here it shows that we have already saved 579 bottles of water so you rnot using more plastic you're just using more water bottles that you can fill up with water. students, faculty and staff members will be receiving their water bottles this week and they can begin to start using the drinking station. reporting in mason city- stefante randall kimt news 3. delta dental of iowa foundation gives out 100- thousand dollars a year to qualifying schools. applications must be turned in by september 22nd.