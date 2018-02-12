Speech to Text for Opioid manufacturer announces change

critized by the federal government for its aggressive marketing of opioids... one company that makes a certain type of drug is announcing it will no longer promote it to doctors. opioid abuse doctors-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox has reaction to this change in opiod marketing..... opioid abuse doctors-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:purdue pharma to stop promoting opioids rochester, mn tony lopez is a student at rochester community and technical college. he says his friend became addicted to oxycontin after breaking his leg. tony says his friend has never been the same. lowerthird2line:tony lopez student, rctc it completely changed him. now he does all kinds of drugs to be honest and it started with oxycodone and it started with that pain killer. opioid abuse doctors-mpkgll-7 purdue pharma is the maker of the powerful painkiller oxycontin. the company is announcing it will no longer send sales representatives to doctor's offices to market the opioid. the centers for disease control and prevention reports there were more than 42-thousand opioid related deaths in 2016. for tony lopez it's a good thing that purdue pharma is no longer going to market to doctors. really they can just prescribe something like ibprofuen or just a simple pain reliever that not as addictive. lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com the company purdue says it will not stop selling oxycotin-but in 2010 they release a new version of oxycontin that makes it more difficult to crush and inject. therefore trying to curb opioid users from abusing the drug. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / purdue says the change is going into effect immediately. / it can