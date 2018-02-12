Speech to Text for Winter cold snaps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

been colder than the past couple of winters at least in one category... so if you are ready for spring... you are not alone. to explain - let's check in with kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist brandon libby. he joins us now live in mason city - brandon?xxx lowerthirdstrmtm3:brandon libby meteorologist nearly every day this month has started below zero and this winter has been pretty streaky with long stretches of cold air. so far this winter in mason city, we have racked up 27 days below zero. that's the same amount we had in the last two years combined and already a couple of days above average. we are also quickly approaching the next coldest winter of 2014 - 15 with 30 days below zero. rochester is fairly similar, 29 days so far of subzero temperatures, already more than the last two years combined. still shy of the average of 30 but not too far off of the 2014- 2015 winter when we saw 32 days below zero. this can be a problem for people that primarily work outside. i asked one outdoor worker, doug johanns, how the winter has gone for him so far.xxx stretch of cold temps-sot-3 lowerthird2line:doug johanns popp excavating, inc it's been pretty mild overall this year, the biggest thing is is the big temp swings that we've been having, you get used to the warm and then we're back to this cold again. / stretch of cold temps-ltag-2 we're only half way through february so we may rack up a few more days to catch up to the 2014-2015 season. in the short term though - our minds are focused on a warmup. to find out if that's on the