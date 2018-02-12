Speech to Text for Former in-home daycare provider sentenced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

daycare provider was in court today to learn her fate. tawny symonds was sentenced to serve five years of probation for child endangerment... but before being sentenced she heard from the victim's mother. symonds sentencing-vo-1 lowerthird2line:daycare provider gets probation mason city, ia symonds was orginially charged with sexual abuse... but her charge was later changed to child endangerment. that sparked a lot of anger among the victim's family and friends and on social media. symonds also asked for her sentencing hearing be closed off from the public - but the judge denied that request. a two page letter was read outloud in court by the mother of the two year old victim.xxx symonds sentencing-sot-3 lowerthird2line:mother of victim kimt news 3 mother - and all the stuff that i had to go through as a two year little girl she never should have had to be tested for hiv, aids, anything at all or to be examined. as part of her sentence... symonds is not allowed to have any contact with minors besides her own children. she will also never be allowed to be a daycare provider or teacher. / k-i-m-t is now confirming