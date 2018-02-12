Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-12-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

next. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 it has been quiet lately without all of the snow we had to deal with last week. the oud cover that we saw roll back in throughout the day today is here to stay for tonight. temperatures will be on the rise overnight and we will head toward highs in the 20's for tuesday. we'll also see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. we'll warm up even more into the 30's on wednesday just in time for valentine's day. sunshine will be present as well. the end of the week will feature a chance for light snow thursday night and into friday morning as highs go from around 30 on thursday back down to the teens for friday. snow chances will remain at a minimum this week as friday will be colder but we will have sunshine. the weekend is looking quiet as well with sunshine for saturday and highs in the lower 30's and even highs in the mid 30's for sunday as cloud cover moves in. we'll track chances for more snowfall next monday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid to upper 20's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph.